AAP alleges breach of EVM security

A delegation of Aam Aadmi Party leaders, led by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, on Tuesday met Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi to submit a memorandum alleging breach of security of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in Punjab.

The party also urged the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer in Chandigarh to restrict any activity within the compound where the EVMs are stored in the state.

In its memorandum, the AAP expressed concern over the security of the EVMs as they are stored in schools, police quarters and other institutes, leaving them vulnerable to tampering. It said some of “the EVMs are kept in schools run by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, which is controlled by the Shiromani Akali Dal”.

The party demanded action against erring officials, saying that the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer has failed to ensure compliance of ECI instructions issued on May 5, 2015. Over 15,000 AAP volunteers are monitoring the EVMs and will stand guard to thwart any “attempt” to alter the process”, the party said.