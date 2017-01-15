AAP a party of thugs, Amarinder Singh a toothless tiger, says Sukhbir Singh Badal

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir singh Badal. (File photo) Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir singh Badal. (File photo)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said Saturday that AAP was a party of thugs while Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh was a toothless tiger who did not have any say in party affairs. “I had said months ago that AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal wanted to become CM of Punjab. Recent events have proven my assertions right,” Badal said while addressing rallies in Jagraon, Dirba and Sunam.

Terming AAP as Thug Army Party (TAP), he said the party had given party tickets to 35 persons with criminal records.

Speaking about the Congress, Badal said Captain Amarinder Singh was a toothless tiger who did not have any say in party affairs. He said decisions in Congress were being taken by Prashant Kishor and the party high command, with Amarinder just a show-piece president who could not decide on the policies, manifesto or tickets. “Moreover, no Punjabi can vote for the Congress which was responsible for sending tanks into the Darbar Sahab as well as the 1984 anti-Sikh genocide,” Badal said.

He said the SAD-BJP alliance had benefited people with schemes like “aata daal or shagun scheme” or even pilgrimage to holy places of all religions.