AAP a party of opportunists, will get a drubbing in elections: Parkash Singh Badal

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. (File Photo) Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. (File Photo)

CHIEF MINISTER Parkash Singh Badal on Friday downplayed the AAP factor in the state and termed the party an opportunist. He also declared that if the SAD came to power and Tajinder Pal Singh Sidhu won from Mohali, the latter would be made a minister. Addressing an election rally in favour of Sidhu at Cheshma Shahi resorts in Kharar on Thursday, Badal said that the SAD had competition from the Congress and AAP had no base in the state.

“Some people have projected the AAP as a party of honest people but people of Punjab know what is right and what is wrong. The opportunists will get a drubbing,” Badal said. The CM said that if the SAD and BJP won the elections, SAD candidate from Mohali Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu would be inducted as a minister in the government due to his administrative experience.

Asserting that job creation was his prime target, Badal declared that 20 lakh new jobs would be created for the youth of the state and Mohali would be made a hub of IT industry. “Mohali has seen world-class infrastructure coming up during last 10 years. Now is the time to use the infrastructure, air connectivity and road network to make it an IT hub,” he said.

Rain plays spoilsport

Rain played a spoilsport as AAP star campaigner and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann could not attend an election rally which was to be held in Phase 8. The venue was also shifted to New Fruit and Vegetable Market but Mann could not turn up as his scheduled rallies got late due to heavy rain.