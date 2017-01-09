A year after desecration and deaths in police firing, the anger persists

Behind Veerpal Kaur, portraits of her husband Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjeet Singh. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Behind Veerpal Kaur, portraits of her husband Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjeet Singh. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

CONSTABLES RACHPAL Singh and Major Singh stood outside the historic gurdwara on a cloudy afternoon in Bargari village of Faridkot, Punjab. It was outside this gurdwara that the Guru Granth Sahib was found desecrated on October 12, 2015, the first in a series of such instances. The protests that followed were marked by a lathicharge in the villages of Kotkapura Chowk and firing in Behbal Kalan, which killed two men.

Since then, the gurdwara has been guarded round the clock, said Raj Singh, ragi of the gurdwara. “Initially a heavy police presence used to be outside all the time,” Singh said. “It was gradually reduced to five persons at a time. For the past two months, it has been reduced to two persons at a time, working in shifts.”

“The Guru Granth Sahib had also been stolen from this gurdwara on June 1 that year. In neither case has any trace of the culprits been found,” said sewadaar Jagroop Singh, serving tea to the sangat.

The desecration and the subsequent police action are the issue with which the Opposition is going to voters in Jaito constituency. The contest in the Congress-held seat in triangular, featuring Mohd Sadik (Congress), Master Hardev Singh (AAP) and Suba Badal (SAD), son of former agriculture minister Gurdev Badal.

“Anger over the firing remains, though it has gone down with time,” said Angrej Singh, walking by the gurdwara. Gurmail Singh, returning from the fields in soiled clothes, agreed. “Then, villagers would not allow SAD leaders to enter Bargari,” he said, “but now we welcome all campaigners. We will decide on the day of voting.”

The families of both firing victims have decided. Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjeet Singh were killed on October 15, three days after the desecration. This led to widespread protests in Punjab, a period during which there were more instances of desecration.

“Why should we vote for the Akalis, which never gave us justice? My father’s killers have not yet been punished,” said Sukhraj Singh, Krishan Bhagwan Singh’s son. And Krishan Bhagwan’s wife Veerpal Kaur said, “The government gave us compensation and is making a community centre in my husband’s name, but only to save face.”

This family lives in Behbal Khurd village. In Saravan Bodla village, Gurjeet Singh’s father Sadhu Singh was just back from the fields. Once working in Kenya, he came home in early October and has stayed back.

“If anyone asks us, we will say never vote for Akalis. They did not give us justice and we will seek justice from the new government after the polls,” Sadhu Singh said.

Construction of a community centre after Gurjeet was started recently. Gurjeet’s brother Jagdeep and Krishan Bhagwan’s son were given jobs as senior lab assistants in government schools at Rs 5,000 per month, with a promise of pay on government scales after two years. “Jagdeep was earning more than Rs 50,000 in Kenya but now works for Rs 5,000… I too have come back,” Sadhu said. “And what have we got? The killers have not been punished, officials don’t talk to us properly, and no ruling party leader has visited us after the bhog.” He echoed the other family: “We are waiting for a change of government.”

Both major Opposition candidates promise to punish those responsible. “I tell them that once our party comes to power, we will reopen inquiries and punish the culprits,” said Sadik, the Congress candidate, while Master Hardev too promised punishment if AAP comes to power. SAD’s Suba Badal, for his part, said, “The inquiry is going on, we are yet to reach a conclusion, so it is not fair to blame the government.”

Villagers were not forthcoming about their choice. “Let the day of voting come,,” said Yadwinder Singh of Behbal Khurd. “As of now, people are keeping their options to themselves. Moreover, the candidates are yet to come to us,” said Ikhattar Singh.

The village has three panchayats. Amritpal Singh Paali, SAD sarpanch of Bargari, did not answer questions, saying he was busy. Villagers said the government has failed to develop roads as sanctioned, though they agreed it has provided gas connections to BPL families.