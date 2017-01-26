A village in CM Parkash Singh Badal’s Lambi laments: Should have opted to be in Haryana

Giani Kartar Singh Government Senior Secondary School where Punjab leaders camped in 1980s to retain Kandukhera. Giani Kartar Singh Government Senior Secondary School where Punjab leaders camped in 1980s to retain Kandukhera.

THIRTY-ONE years after this village in CM Parkash Singh Badal’s Lambi constituency decided to be a part of Punjab instead of Haryana, a sizeable population regrets that decision. “We wish we had gone with Haryana. Not a single youth from our village got government job as was promised by the state’s leaders then,” says 30-year-old Gurjant Singh, a farmer. An overwhelming majority of 91.9 per cent residents of this village recorded their mother tongue as Punjabi during a special census in 1986. Kandukhera was the decisive factor, given its strategic location of being the last village in Punjab bordering Haryana with Juttiyanwali village on the other side.

According to the Rajiv-Longowal Accord, Chandigarh was to go to Punjab, and in return, 82 Hindi-speaking villages in Fazilka and Abohar were to be given to Haryana. Kandukhera, a large village with a population of 3,123, could have provided a corridor for Haryana to these Hindi-speaking villages in Abohar and Fazilka, which were otherwise non-contgiuous with Haryana. With the two states at loggerheads, Punjab leaders demanded a linguistic plebiscite and camped in the village for a week during the Surjit Singh Barnala government. They included Captain Amarinder Singh, then a minister in Barnala’s SAD government after resigning from Congress to protest against Operation Blue Star in 1984.

“A very famous slogan ‘Kandukhera karu nabera (Kandukhera will decide the fate)’ was heard in Punjab around that time. It was in its 1986 report that the Mathew Commission said there was a disagreement between the two states on the transfer. In July 1986, the Union government suspended the transfer for an indefinite period. The status quo continues,” said Bir Devinder Singh, former Congress leader. “Amarinder never visited Kandukhera after that. He was CM also for five years. Badal also came just a few days ago. Nobody cares. The henchmen of the government have looted the state, we are not allowed at the sangat darshans (Badal’s meetings with villagers) as they know we will register our protest,” said 35-year-old Balwinder Singh.

The village recently saw a spurt in development activities, with concrete roads replacing dusty streets and solar street light panels installed just a few days ago. “Where were they for five years and 10 months? Do you think we do not understand why they are pacing up the work?” asked Balwinder, adding, “I often tell my father he was one of those who made a mistake of choosing to be with Punjab. I was small then,” said Balwinder.

“Barnala promised government employment for at least 30-35 youths then. Not one got it. They promised ITI. The panchayat provided them 50 acres of land but the institute never came to the village. We wish our village had gone to Haryana. Our villages used to look like poor cousins of Haryana villages till a few days ago. Now, they are pumping in money because of the elections,” said Kulwant Singh (58), a panchayat member.

He recalls how the leaders camped in the village school and he was at their beck and call. “Entire night we went around reminding the village residents that we are Punjabis. Unfortunately, successive governments have failed us,” rued Kulwant. Gurtej Pal Singh, a 47-year-old farmer, says perfectly fine roads were being redone just for show. “Just see this road. What is wrong with it? They are recarpeting it again. Because they want to show that work is being done. It is a waste of public money.” Jagtar Singh (60), a panchayat member and an Akali leader, however, said, “Only these youths rue being with Punjab. We are happy. Just go around the village and see the development. It will look like a model village in a few days.”