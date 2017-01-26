A first in Punjab: The ‘Other’ gender candidate

Mumtaz (left). Mumtaz (left).

For the first time in Punjab, a candidate under the “other” gender category is contesting the Assembly elections. Mumtaz, the only transgender candidate out of the total 1,145 in the fray, is the BSP candidate from Bhucho Mandi constituency. Associated with the party for over 11 years, Mumtaz (48) is a social worker. “I joined politics because I want to serve and help people better. I will give them back twice the amount of support they give me,” Mumtaz says.

Watch what else is making news:

Mumtaz, who has a Mahindra Bolero pickup listed in her assets, earns by collecting “badhai” from people who call Mumtaz whenever there is an auspicious occasion, according to BSP coordinator for Punjab and Chandigarh, Prakash Bharti. “I am especially grateful to Mayawatiji for recognizing and supporting me. Behenji ne sanu inna pyaar tai samman ditta, fir sadde layi taan oh rab varge hi hoye na (Mayawati has given us so much love and respect, she is like a God for us),” Mumtaz says. According to the 2011 Census, Punjab has 10,243 transgenders, of which only 293, or just about 3%, are currently registered as voters. Transgenders were granted voting rights in 1994.

“Mumtaz has worked hard and was selected unanimously by the party panel. Mumtaz has been getting a lot of support from the people as well,” Bharti says. Up till now, India has had just one transgender MLA, Shabnam Bano, elected in 1998 to the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly.