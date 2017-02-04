106-year-old woman exercises her right to vote in Punjab

In the autumn of her life, 106-year-old Mala Devi on Saturday sent out a message to voters by making efforts to exercise her franchise in Ludhiana. Devi of ward number 12 at Guru Arjan Dev Nagar cast her vote at booth number 132, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Ravi Bhagat said.

She was provided pick and drop facility by the Ludhiana administration, he said. Ludhiana’s poll volunteers went to her residence and brought her accompanied by some family members to the polling station and dropped her home after she cast her vote, he said.

Poll officials also helped her to the booth in a wheel chair. She was also presented a rose as a goodwill gesture.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Ravi Bhagat said the administration through volunteers are approaching such voters at their residence to bring them to the polling booth. “We are in process of identifying more with an aim to help all of them cast their votes till the end of the polling,” said Bhagat.