﻿﻿Sukhbir begins poll campaign, promises interest-free loan for youth

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir singh Badal. (File photo) Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir singh Badal. (File photo)

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal began his election campaign by addressing rallies in Jalalabad Sunday and promised interest-free loan of Rs 10 lakh to youths to start their own business if the SAD-BJP alliance is voted back to power. Addressing meetings at Jandwala Bhime Shah, Chak Dabwala, Sajrana, Kandhwala Hajar khan and Arniwala in Jalalabad assembly constituency, he said loans will be provided to youths after giving them skill training so that they can become successful entrepreneurs.

He also announced that the SAD-BJP alliance would initiate a drive to provide pucca houses to all homeless people in the state and special emphasis would be given to the border belt, particularly Ferozepur district.

Telling people to measure him by works done, Sukhbir said, “I will be campaigning in the entire state and might be away for long period of time. It is for you to make my campaign yours.”

Speaking about Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Bhagwant Mann, the opponent of Sukhbir at Jalalabad assembly constituency, the SAD leader said, “It is for the people to judge whether they should trust a person who was in the habit of even visiting holy places under the influence of liquor.”

“He had even attended Parliament under the influence of liquor,” Sukhbir alleged. AAP betrayed farmers of Punjab on the issue of Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL), while Congress, when in power in the state, had freezed recruitment and even stopped the free power facility to farmers, he claimed.

In contrast, the SAD-BJP government has provided all facilities and ensured development to each and every section of the society, Sukhbir claimed.