MCD Elections 2017: AAP government did in 2 yrs what BJP in Chhattisgarh, MP couldn’t in 10-15 years, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed his two-year-old government has done what the BJP dispensation in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh failed to do in 10-15 years. While campaigning for the upcoming MCD elections in Uttam Nagar, he tried to woo the residents of unauthorised colonies, saying, “Sewer, proper roads, water and electricity were only in regularised colonies. After coming to power, we ensured that unauthorised colonies also get basic amenities.”

“We have also sent a proposal to the central government for regularisation of unauthorised colonies. The issue is pending before the Delhi High Court,” Kejriwal said.

He said his government delivered on the promises he made two years ago while campaigning for the Delhi Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, a few residents of the area led by former Congress MLA Mukesh Sharma showed black flag to Kejriwal during his public rally there.

People raised slogans against the Chief Minister and burnt his effigies, alleging the work which began four years ago was not yet completed.

Kejriwal retaliated, saying “the BJP governments is Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh failed to accomplish in 10-15 years what we have done in two years”.

“We promised we would reduce power and water rates by half, we did it,” he said.

Delhiites are only paying Rs 1,370 for 400 units of electricity, whereas in Gujarat it costs Rs 2,700. In Uttar Pradesh, it is Rs 2,600 for 400 units and people in Mumbai need to pay Rs 4,000 for the same, he added.

Appealing to people to vote for AAP in large numbers, he said, “We do not have money to contest election. You (public) have to help us. One person should tell 100 people to vote for the AAP. We have to clean Delhi.

“Give all 272 seats to AAP. You have seen the Congress and the BJP. Both are corrupt. Only AAP works for you.”

In Delhi, there are three municipal bodies –- north, south and east corporations –- which has a total number of 272 wards will go to polls in April.

The BJP has been managing the civic bodies in the national capital.