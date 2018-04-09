PM should explain hike in fuel rate despite crude price fall, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi questioned Modi’s corruption charges against the Congress government in Karnataka. (Source: Twitter/@INCIndia) Rahul Gandhi questioned Modi’s corruption charges against the Congress government in Karnataka. (Source: Twitter/@INCIndia)

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi must explain why the cost of fuel in India is rising consistently despite the drop in the global price of crude oil, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said here on Sunday at the conclusion of the first round of his tour of Karnataka ahead of the state elections scheduled for May 12.

“The price of petrol in the world is linked to the prices of crude oil. When the UPA was in power it was nearly $140 a barrel of crude oil. Now it is $ 65 for a barrel. Modi-ji should explain why the price of fuel is going on rising in India when the price of crude oil is falling,’’ Rahul said. “In the last four years, the prices of petroleum products have increased 210 per cent. Diesel cost has increased by 430 per cent. Modi-ji should explain where all this money is going,” he said.

Addressing a rally in Bengaluru’s Palace Grounds, where the turnout did not live up to Congress’s expectations, with seats in large parts of the venue going empty, Rahul questioned Modi’s corruption charges against the Congress government in Karnataka. “When Modi-ji speaks of corruption in Karnataka he must also talk about Nirav Modi, the Rafale deal, the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation, and (BJP CM candidate BS) Yeddyurappa,” he said.

Although the Prime Minister talks about Dalits and Dr B R Ambedkar, he chooses to be silent when there are attacks or atrocities committed against Dalits, Rahul said. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who spoke at the rally, said voting for the JD(S) would amount to voting for the BJP. He called for support for the Congress to win in 25 of the 28 seats in Bengaluru, as opposed to the 13 the party won in 2013.

Earlier in the day, Rahul travelled around Bengaluru in the Metro, visited a popular local bookstore, an ice cream store, and also interacted with women and safai karamcharis.

