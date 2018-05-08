PM in 2019 if Congress wins majority? Yes, why not, says Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka Elections 2018: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi interacts with citizens at the launch of the Samruddha Bharat Foundation in Bengaluru on Tuesday (Source: Twitter/@INCIndia) Karnataka Elections 2018: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi interacts with citizens at the launch of the Samruddha Bharat Foundation in Bengaluru on Tuesday (Source: Twitter/@INCIndia)

“Yes, why not,” was Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s response on Tuesday when asked if he will become the Prime Minister in 2019 if the Congress emerges as the single largest party after the Lok Sabha elections, reported news agency PTI. Gandhi was in Bengaluru ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections to launch the Samruddha Bharat Foundation — “a platform to propagate liberal, secular and republican values”.

“Well, it depends… it depends on how well the Congress does in the election… I mean if it emerges as the biggest party, yes,” Gandhi was quoted as saying by PTI.

Gandhi expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be re-elected to the post next year. “It is highly unlikely that BJP will form the next government, and the second part is that it is close to impossible that Modi will be the next prime minister,” Gandhi reportedly said.

Gandhi took the reins of the Congress last December from his mother and now UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. He has been elected at a time when the Congress is at its weakest, electorally and politically, in its 133-year history. From helming governments in 19 states 24 years ago, the party today is in power only in four states and one Union Territory — Punjab, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Karnataka and Puducherry. The BJP, in comparison, is in power in 21 of 29 states in the country — the first time in history that a party has gained control in so many states.

