Panvel civic polls: 34 per cent voting till 1:30 pm

Around 34 per cent of voters exercised their franchise till 1.30 pm on Wednesday for the first Panvel Municipal Corporation polls. In the Panvel civic polls, a total of 418 candidates are in the fray for 78 seats. This is the first election after the Panvel municipality was formed in October last year. The Panvel Municipal Corporation includes areas such as Panvel old city, regions under CIDCO such as Kharghar, Kamothe, Kalamboli, New Panvel, Taloja, and also 29 adjoining villages.

The BJP is fighting the polls in alliance with the Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India.

While the Peasant and Workers Party is fighting polls in an alliance with Congress and NCP, the Shiv Sena is fighting polls with MP Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana. The region has a strong presence of PWP and NCP and BJP is claiming to make inroads into it.

Besides Panvel, polling is also underway for Malegaon and Bhiwandi Nizampur civic bodies. For 90 seats in Bhiwandi Nizampur civic body, 460 candidates are in fray, while 373 candidates are contesting polls in Malegaon for 84 seats. In all these three civic bodies, 12 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise. The polling percentage details of these two civic bodies are awaited.

The results will be declared on Friday.

