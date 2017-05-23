Panvel civic body banks on Baahubali to boost turnout

After fighting the enemies of his kingdom, fictional hero Baahubali has now come to the rescue of the Panvel civic body, which wants to encourage voters to exercise their right during the civic polls scheduled on May 24.

To enhance the voter turnout for the polls, the Panvel civic body has launched a campaign with a tagline from the film to convince citizens to show up at polling stations on Wednesday. Officials from the Panvel civic body said it launched a campaign with the tagline “Why Katappa killed Baahubali?” a fortnight ago. It has also pasted posters on a vehicle that is being used to create awareness across 20 wards in Panvel. The poster further reads that “Baahubali refused to caste his vote that angered Katappa, who then killed him. So, you please caste your vote”.

Explaining the idea behind the campaign, Rajendra Nimbalkar, Panvel civic chief, said, “The move is aimed at increasing the voter turnout in polls. Since the tagline is popular among citizens and can attract their attention easily, we used that for creating awareness. Many a times people do not come out to vote and some of the candidates win by a thin margin. So, it is to bring them out to exercise their franchise.”

“During the awareness campaigns, we are also referring to the recent Supreme Court ruling that said those people who do not caste their vote have no right to complain on the civic infrastructure,” he added.

“As it is summer vacation, many people have gone out. So, we are focusing on convincing them to come back for voting the people to represent their area,” said Nimbalkar.

Besides, the civic body has been creating awareness campaigns through streetplays, Vasudevs (folk artistes), powada (a genre of Marathi poetry) among others. “We have also appealed to the voters to share their selfies with the civic body after casting vote to get 25 percent discount on property tax in the current financial year. The citizens can send selfies either on WhatsApp number of social media page of the civic body,” said another official.

