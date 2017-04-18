Panchmahal edu dept mulls English medium section

Representational Image/ Express Photo Representational Image/ Express Photo

Panchmahal district primary education department has sought a permission from state education department to start a separate English medium section in Class I from this academic year.

For this they have identified two primary schools in Gothda Timba and Morva Hadaf taluka where infrastructure is available to accommodate a batch of 50 students each.

Archna Chaudhari, district primary education officer, said, “In Panchmahal district, there are many parents who aspire for English medium education for their children but can not afford the private schools. We have sent a requisition to the state education department last month, seeking a permission to start an English medium section in Class I in the two schools.”

Chaudhari added, “We are expecting a reply from the state this week. If the permission is granted, we will start a promotion to enroll more students. As per the Right to Education Act, we will provide them free textbooks of Gujarat State School Textbook Board.” Panchmahal district education authority had also sought the permission last year but it was not granted for unknown reasons.

