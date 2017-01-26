Opinion poll predicts hung houses in UP, Punjab, Goa; BJP win in Uttarakhand

Uttar pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav at Vikas Rath Yatra.(File photo) Express photo by Vishal Srivastav Uttar pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav at Vikas Rath Yatra.(File photo) Express photo by Vishal Srivastav

An opinion poll has predicted hung assemblies in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Goa, while giving a clear majority to BJP in Uttarakhand. The poll conducted by THE WEEK-Hansa Research has predicted that the BJP would emerge as the largest single party in Uttar Pradesh and Goa, and the Congress in Punjab. “In Uttar Pradesh where 403 seats are at stake, the poll predicts 192 to 196 seats for the BJP with the SP-Congress alliance coming a close second with 178-182, the BSP a poor third with 20 to 24 seats, and others 5 to 9. “In Punjab, the opinion poll predicts the Congress emerging as the largest single party with 49 to 51 seats in an assembly of 117 seats, and AAP finishing second with 33 to 35 seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance scores only 28 to 30 seats, and others 3 to 5 seats.”

Of these four states, a clear majority has been predicted only in Uttarakhand, with BJP likely to clinch 37 to 39 seats in the 70-member House, while the ruling Congress is expected to get 27 to 29 seats. The BSP is likely to bag 1 to 3 seats, the poll said, adding other smaller parties also will net 1 to 3 seats. In Goa, out of the total 40 seats, the ruling BJP is likely to garner 17 to 19 seats, followed by the Congress 11 to 13, the poll predicted, while giving new challenger AAP only 2 to 4 seats. The alliance led by Maharashtra Gomantak Party is expected to get 3 to 5 seats. Independents are likely to win a maximum of 2 seats, and others 1 to 3 seats, it said. The opinion poll was held a week ago, immediately after the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance was firmed up, according to a release.

The poll did not cover Manipur which is also going to poll with these four states.