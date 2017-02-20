MCD polls: JDU to corner AAP on electricity, water issues

Nitish Kumar’s party JD(U) will make a splash in national capital’s political arena by contesting MCD elections and cornering the AAP government on issues of electricity and water supply.(Source: PTI Photo) Nitish Kumar’s party JD(U) will make a splash in national capital’s political arena by contesting MCD elections and cornering the AAP government on issues of electricity and water supply.(Source: PTI Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s party JD(U) will make a splash in national capital’s political arena by contesting MCD elections and cornering the AAP government on issues of electricity and water supply. The Delhi unit of JD(U) was constituted during Nitish Kumar’s visit and a meeting in Delhi, on December 3 last year.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“In the convention, Nitish was suggested for allowing the party to contest MCD elections in view of sizeable number of people from Bihar and Purvanchal living in the city who are facing many problems including water and electricity supply,” said Raj Singh Mann, president of Delhi unit of the party.

The party will fight elections on all the 272 wards of three municipal corporations and Kumar will address 3-5 election meetings, Mann said.

“The first meeting will be held somewhere in Badarpur area around Holi. This area stretching from Badarpur to Sangam Vihar is thickly populated by people from Bihar and Eastern UP most of whom live in unauthorised colonies and slums.”

The problems of supply of water and electricity as well as drainage are three important civic issues the JD(U) will focus on during municipal elections.

“The condition of water and power supply in slums and unauthorised colonies is very poor. Water is being supplied through tankers and power cuts are common. We have received these complaints from those who voted for AAP in Assembly elections,” Mann said.

Party organisation is being strengthened to contest the elections in an effective manner, he said.

So far, 8 out of 14 district presidents and incharges of 70 blocks (coinciding with Assembly segments) have been appointed.

Over hundred meetings were held since December 3 last year and next week another meeting will be organised for discussing appointment of ward presidents, he said.

“We are not bothered about election results and our aim is to raise the issues of people from Bihar and Purvanchal in Delhi. They voted for AAP and now they are complaining that MLAs of the ruling party are not available,” Mann added.