Ongoing Naga movement hijacked with political agenda: NFP

The ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF) has said that the ongoing movement of tribal organisations in the state has been hijacked by elements with political agenda. “It appears that elections to the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and 33 per cent reservation for women were never the issue as initially claimed and propounded by the agitating groups, but the intention of the agitation was political from the very beginning,” NPF said in a release last evening.

Maintaining that documents don’t lie, NPF has asked the Convenor of Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) Supu Jamir to spell out what exactly he meant when he said the Home Minister Y Patton’s statement was a “blatant lie” when he had merely quoted the “January 30th Statement” signed by JCC and state government in the presence of Nagaland Baptist Church Council.

NPF asked Jamir to point out if the statement was the one on which he along with the representatives of the Church representative and the state government had appended their signatures.

And also it is clearly mentioned in the agreement that postponement of the polls was subject to the approval of the cabinet and the State Election Commission while the JCC had pledged to “ensure people’s participation in the conduct of a peaceful ULB elections in the state with 33 per cent women reservation after the expiry of two months.”