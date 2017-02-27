Mumbai Civic Polls: Sharad Pawar hints at NCP-Cong alliance

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that his party was wiling to join hands with the Congress in all urban local bodies and zilla parishads. (Representational Image) NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that his party was wiling to join hands with the Congress in all urban local bodies and zilla parishads. (Representational Image)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that his party was wiling to join hands with the Congress in all urban local bodies and zilla parishads. In the elections for 10 major corporations and zilla parishads across Maharashtra, the NCP lost its position as the number one party. The Congress suffered a similar fate.

“The NCP will form an alliance across all the 10 municipal corporations and 25 zilla Parishads in the state. Party chief Sunil Tatkare and MPCC chief Ashok Chavan have already held talks,” NCP chief Sharad Pawar said. “If we form an alliance, we can come to power in 17 to 18 of the 25 zilla parishads that went to polls. A decision to that effect could be taken in the party meeting that is to be held soon,” Pawar said.

Pawar, however, said that for the BMC, a decision on who to support would be taken by the local leadership. The Congress is yet to respond to Pawar’s overtures.