It’s a glimpse of new India, says PM Modi on historic mandate to BJP in assembly polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. (Source: ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. (Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that BJP’s win in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand reflects the glimpse of a new India emerging that also signals development in the country. The Prime Minister undertook a victory walk in the national capital just a day after BJP’s resounding victories in the two states. Modi’s victory parade was followed by his speech at the BJP headquarters, where the prime minister was given a warm welcome by thousands of party activists, supporters and prominent party leaders.

Hailing party chief Amit Shah and other party cadres for the outstanding performance of BJP during the assembly elections, PM Modi said that the results of these five states is the foundation for a new India and that there are many reasons for a win but such an emphatic win after such a record turnout is special and makes everyone think.

Thanking the voters of the five states, Modi assured them that the party will leave no stone unturned for the betterment of the country. “Our country can reach new heights, we can blend the talent of the poor with the aspiration of middle class,” he said.

In an unclear reference to the demonetisation drive, PM Modi said,”We are new, have less experience and can make mistakes, but won’t do anything with wrong intention.” Taking a jibe at the opposition parties Modi added,”Our rivals say why do you work so much, it’s a big honour to hear this.”

