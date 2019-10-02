MP Leader of Oppn booked for calling MP bypoll India-Pakistan contest

Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargav’s attempt to pitch the Jhabua bypoll as a contest between India and Pakistan and his remark that Congress candidate Kantilal Bhuria is a representative of Pakistan has landed him in trouble.

A case has been filed against the former BJP minister at Kotwali police station in Jhabua on a direction from the Election Commission under IPC Sections 153-B (1) (imputation, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and Sections 123 (1)(2) (undue influence) and 125 (promoting enmity between classes) of the Representation of People Act.

The Congress had approached the EC, accusing the BJP leader of trying to whip up patriotic feelings to influence the election.

A BJP delegation called on the chief electoral officer on Tuesday and demanded the removal of Jhabua district returning officer. The Opposition party alleged that the FIR was lodged on orders from Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The party said the district returning officer has no right to lodge such an FIR because only the candidate concerned can do so.

“Ye kisi do party ka chunav nahi balki Hindustan aur Pakistan ke beech mein chunav hai. Ye hamare Bhanu (Bhuria of the BJP) Hindustan ka pratinidhitv karte hai aur Kantilal Bhuria Pakistan ka pratinidhitv karte hai (this is not a contest between two parties but between India and Pakistan. Bhanu represents India and Kantilal Bhuria represents Pakistan),” the BJP veteran said, asking the crowd to say ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ to prove whether they are on the side of India. He was speaking at a rally after the BJP candidate filed his nomination.

Bhargav claimed his remarks were distorted and said he will challenge the FIR in the High Court. “An attempt is being made to pressure me. I will not cow down. After a few days they may even stop me from addressing election rallies and speaking on the floor of the Assembly,” he said.

Without naming Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, the BJP leader said some people accuse a nationalist organisation like the RSS of getting funds from the ISI and talk about rapes in temples.