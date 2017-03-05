More cash movement and liquor distribution in state polls this time: CEC Nasim Zaidi

‘To be fair, this time… there may have been tangential references but not pure hate speeches.’ ‘To be fair, this time… there may have been tangential references but not pure hate speeches.’

The EC has made three times more seizures related to polls in five states compared to the assembly polls in 2012, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi has said. In an interview with Ritika Chopra and Maneesh Chhibber , Zaidi added that there have not been pure hate speeches this time. Excerpts:

Has demonetisation impacted black money use in five state elections?

I would not like to comment on what was or was not intended with the demonetisation decision. I can only quote data. Our seizures are more than three times compared to the assembly polls 2012. A major portion of the Rs 350 crore seized was in cash. …we found more movement of cash and more distribution of liquor. In Uttar Pradesh alone, liquor worth Rs 60 crore was caught.

The government has repeatedly disagreed with EC’s proposal seeking legal powers to cancel elections in case of voter bribery. Why is the Law Ministry unconvinced?

Everybody has his or her wisdom. In our wisdom, we feel it should be done. They feel otherwise. They have asked us to continue using Article 324 (to deal with voter bribery), but we have said we need proper legal cover just as in the case of booth capturing. We have taken up the proposal for the third time. The commission will cancel elections only on the basis of the report of the returning officer and observers and some credible evidence that there was large-scale distribution of money to voters. The investigation will be conducted in the same manner as booth capturing. So, in the commission’s view, it is incorrect to say that bribery stands on a different footing than booth capturing.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has challenged EC’s authority. His party even accused the EC for going soft on Defence Minister Manohar Parikkar for making similar comments. Do such comments erode EC’s goodwill?

Individual matters are dealt with differently depending on the facts and circumstances of a case… the two cases were found to be different in the commission’s judgment… as far as the commission is concerned, the matter stands closed.

Do you think the Model Code of Conduct needs statutory backing to deal with such cases effectively?

In my own experience, the only other alternative (to Model Code of Conduct) is to have a law to regulate such behaviour. But action under law has no time limit…I do not think that would have any effect on the conduct and behaviour of political leaders.

Why has not the commission acted against hate mongering in UP the way it did in 2014 by banning BJP chief Amit Shah and SP leader Azam Khan from campaigning?

In 2014, those cases were definitely cases of hate speech which were repeated. We felt that repeated violation would result in disturbance of communal harmony. So we decided that time has come to prohibit their campaigns. To be fair, this time pure hate speech, in which communities are made to fight against each other, have not been brought to the commission’s notice. There may have been tangential references but not pure hate speeches.

What about PM’s tangential references such as “shamshaan” and “kabristan”?

We have issued a strong a very strong advisory recently and it has had a desirable effect. For the past week, we have not heard anything (communal statements).