Model Code: Rs 4 crore cash seized so far by I-T department in Mumbai

The Income-Tax (I-T) Department has seized over Rs 4 crore in unaccounted cash in Mumbai in the two weeks since the Model Code of Conduct was enforced ahead of the Assembly elections.

“Ahead of the elections, our intention is to sensitise the electorate about the use of cash as a means of inducement and also to take action whenever intelligence about black money is received,” said Nitin Gupta, Director General (Investigations).

However, Gupta refused to elaborate on whether the seized cash was linked to political parties contesting the elections and also about the background of the individuals from whom the money was seized.

Asked whether the source of the cash seized so far had been determined, Gupta said that he could not divulge details.

In the run-up to the elections, the I-T Department has set up a control room which is manned 24×7 as well as established a toll-free helpline number and a WhatsApp number to address queries of citizens and receive intelligence about the distribution of cash to voters.

The department has also deployed 603 staff members across the state’s 288 Assembly constituencies apart from establishing 40 Quick Response Teams, of which six units are posted in Mumbai.