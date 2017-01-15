Ministers can’t hold public hearing till polls: EC

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Saturday asked all five election-bound states to postpone public hearings by the chief minister, ministers or politically-appointed office-bearers of statutory bodies until the conclusion of Assembly polls.

The poll panel said that any such hearings by ministers “may have direct or indirect influence” on voters and also “may disturb the level playing field”. In case a hearing cannot be deferred, it should be held by a senior officer nominated by the state Chief Secretary, the EC said.