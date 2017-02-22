Over 15,000 EVMs procured for MCD polls

Gearing up for the upcoming MCD polls, the Delhi State Election Commission (DSEC) has procured over 15,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to be used in the municipal elections. Municipal elections are likely to be held in second half of April and the model code of conduct will come in force in March.

“Post delimitation of wards, the process of realigning of polling booths has been set in motion. Each constituency will have a returning officer who will take care of the nuances,” a DSEC official said.

“We have procured over 15,000 EVMs and now engineers will check them before they are put to use in the elections,” he added.

As per the mandate, the municipal polls are required to be completed before April 27. However, the delay in the delimitation process had given ammunition to BJP and Congress to target the AAP government accusing it of delaying the civic body elections.

While the number of wards in each of the three corporations – 104 each in South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC)– and 64 in East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has remained unchanged, that in a few assembly segments has changed by numbers between three to seven.