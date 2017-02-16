BJP-Shiv Sena are ghee khichdi, will reunite after BMC polls: Congress

Terming the BJP and Shiv Sena as nothing but ‘ghee-khichdi’, the Congress on Thursday said the two parties will reunite after the civic polls. (Express Archive) Terming the BJP and Shiv Sena as nothing but ‘ghee-khichdi’, the Congress on Thursday said the two parties will reunite after the civic polls. (Express Archive)

Terming the BJP and Shiv Sena as nothing but ‘ghee-khichdi’, the Congress on Thursday said the two parties will reunite after the civic polls. Congress spokesman Manish Tewari also attacked the two parties saying both the parties are in power in BMC since 1996 and in the last 20 years, the infrastructure in Mumbai has completely collapsed.

“Whatever development is seen, like the (Eastern) Freeway, Bandra-Worli sealink, Metro and monorail are works of the UPA and the Congress-led alliance in the state,” he said.

Tewari also charged the Narendra Modi government at the Centre with not making “a single project, policy or scheme for the development of Mumbai”.

Targeting the BJP, he alleged that it is a party of conspiracy theorists and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foul-mouthed legacy has travelled to the states.

“Given the kind of language Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses, like ‘raincoat’ and alleging that Congress tried to kill Mulayam Singh Yadav, shows that the BJP is a party of conspiracy theorists. Modi’s foul-mouthed legacy has travelled down to the states,” Tewari alleged during a press conference here.

He further charged that the allegations made by Shiv Sena and BJP leaders in Maharashtra were a reflection of which Prime Minister lowered the standards of political discourse.

He described the Sena and BJP as “ghee-khichdi” and said the two parties will reunite after the civic polls.

In 1996, the Shiv Sena-BJP got power in BMC while in 1998, the Congress came to power in Delhi.

In 1996, the Shiv Sena-BJP got power in BMC while in 1998, the Congress came to power in Delhi.

Tewari also targeted the BJP for its “complete bankruptcy” of leadership.

“One can spot Modi posters in UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab as if he is the Chief Ministerial candidate and even in Mumbai. Is Modi going to be Mumbai’s mayor?” he asked.

Tewari said demonetisation had grave implications for the economy. “If there was an autonomous RBI, there would have been accountability over the decision. GDP is likely to come down to 3.5 per cent as against 7.8 per cent between 2004-2014,” he said.

There is a silent anger over the fundamental rationale behind the decision and it will be reflected in the civic polls in the country’s financial capital, he said.

When asked about BJP’s demand for banning publication of Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ on February 16, 20 and 21, Tewari said it was against freedom of speech and expression.

“It is upto the EC to ensure that the model code of conduct is not violated. Will BJP shut ‘Organiser’ and ‘Panchjanya’ during polling days?” he asked.