Without CM candidate in Manipur, BJP says Narendra Modi is its face

The BJP is contesting the Manipur election, which will virtually witness a fight between the Congress and the saffron party, without a chief ministerial candidate and allies, but says its face is Narendra Modi. Although the party has not announced a chief ministerial candidate, its state president K Bhabananda Singh said, “The BJP’s face for Manipur election is Narendra Modi and his good governance. Why we didn’t put up a chief ministerial candidate, it is for our central leadership to answer. May be there are too many leaders.”

The Assembly polls in the state will virtually witness a fight between the BJP and the Congress although some smaller parties are also in the fray. Talking to PTI here today, Singh exuded confidence about his party’s poll prospect, saying, “The BJP came to power in Assam after 15 years of Congress misrule. In Manipur too, we will come to power with more than two-thirds majority.”

BJP is fighting the poll without its allies like the National People’s Party (NPP), the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). The NPP has fielded candidates in 21 of 60 seats in the Assembly while the LJP has put up candidates in 11 seats. The NPF is contesting in 15 seats.

“We are a part of the NDA at the Centre but regional parties have their own aspirations and agenda and the BJP is very much confident that it can make it alone,” said Vivek Raj Wangkhem, the General Secretary of the NPP. The state BJP chief also said, “The alliance is at the Centre. In the state, the political equations are different. So our strategies are also different.”

The Congress, however, described it as an attempt to “fool” the masses. “This is nothing but a ploy to fool the masses that the BJP is fighting against the NPF. The people here know very well that the BJP is hand in glove with the UNC and both are behind the economic blockade in the state,” the state Congress General Secretary Vidyapati Sejam said.