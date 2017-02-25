Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017: Narendra Modi promises to end economic blockade in Manipur

PM Narendra Modi in Manipur (Source: ANI photo) PM Narendra Modi in Manipur (Source: ANI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday promised to end the crippling economic blockade in Manipur if the BJP comes to power in the state and said what the Congress could not do in 15 years, the BJP will do in 15 months. He also launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh, accusing him of “running the most corrupt government” and “taking 10 per cent commission”. Addressing an election meeting in poll-bound Manipur, the Prime Minister said, “Manipur’s development was stalled under the Congress government”.

“What the Congress government could not do in 15 years our (BJP) government will do it in 15 months,” he said, lashing out at the Congress government for “failing” to provide jobs, infrastructure, and proper drinking water to the people.

Modi also accused the Ibobi government of spreading “false campaign and misleading the people” on the Naga Accord. “I assure you that there is no single reference to ditching the Manipur people or its interests in the Naga Accord”, he said.

Ridiculing the Congress government, Modi said, “Naga accord was done one-and-half years back. What were you doing ? Were you in a deep sleep? And all of a sudden you have woken up before elections. You are making false claims to mislead the people,” Modi said.

On the indefinite economic blockade launched by United Naga Council (UNC) in November last year, the prime minister said, “It is the responsibility of the state government to make available essential commodities. But the people here are not getting medicines and other commodities.

“There is a blockade on the national highways for so many months, but no action has been taken. Congress is hand-in-glove with those who have resorted to the blockade. I told the state government that the Centre is ready to extend whatever help it required.

“BJP will form the next government in Manipur and no blockade will be allowed then. We will show how a government is run,” he said.

The Congress wants to reap benefits by letting Manipur “burn” and by “pitting one tribe against another for the sake of the chair,” he said.

“What kind of cheap politics is this where you make brothers fight against each other”. Attacking the chief minister, he charged “I heard that the state chief minister who has been ruling for the last 15 years is known as 10 per cent chief minister. It is for the people of the state to decide whether they want a 100 per cent honest chief minister or one who takes 10 per cent commission.”