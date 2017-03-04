Record 84 pc turnout in first phase of Manipur polls: EC

The number of people who turned up to vote in the remaining 28 per cent polling stations will be known by tomorrow as they are in areas where communication is poor. The number of people who turned up to vote in the remaining 28 per cent polling stations will be known by tomorrow as they are in areas where communication is poor.

Manipur Saturday witnessed a record turnout of 84 per cent in the first phase of polling for the 60-seat state assembly. The Election Commission said the polling percentage could go up as figures of voter turnout were available for 72 per cent of the polling stations at 4 pm.

The number of people who turned up to vote in the remaining 28 per cent polling stations will be known by tomorrow as they are in areas where communication is poor. The polling parties in these areas will be airlifted tomorrow. It is by far the maximum voter turnout since 2009, Commission’s Director General Sudeep Jain told a press briefing on the phase I of elections held in 38 seats spread across six districts.

Watch What Else Is Making News

In 2009, the turnout was 76 per cent, while it was 77.18 per cent in the 2012 assembly polls. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the turnout was 78.2 per cent. So far, the election authorities have seized Rs 1.93 crore in cash, liquor worth Rs 77.38 lakh, 109 kg of drugs worth Rs 76.02 lakh from people trying to influence voters.

While the first phase of elections went off peacefully, there have been “suspected cases of intimidation” of voters, Jain said. The second round of election in the remaining 22 constituencies is scheduled to be held on March 8.