Ram Madhav kicks off political rally in Imphal

The National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and in charge of Northeastern states Ram Madhav kicked off a day long political conference of BJP candidates in Thangmeiband constituency ahead of the 11th assembly election. The BJP Thangmeiband Kendra has intensified its political campaign.

The party won the constituency in the 10th assembly polls, where Khumukcham Joykishan Singh was the BJP candidate. Joykishan has since left the party and joined the Indian National Congress (INC). Jotin Waikhom, formerly of the INC joined the BJP after being denied a ticket.

Madhav accused the government of Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh of being the most corrupted, and dubbed him “Mr. Ten per cent”. He also alleged that, in spite of central funds being granted for completion of several projects, nothing has been done to complete the projects. He said the chief minister has been involved in the Loktak scam.

Comparing it with the fodder scam of Bihar, he alleged that Ibobi had grabbed crores of rupees from the development fund during his regime. He assured that once the BJP comes to power, all culprits will be booked and put behind bars and the party will make Manipur a corruption and shutdown free state. The BJP on Saturday declared the names of 27 more candidates for the Manipur assembly elections.

The party had earlier released a list of 31 candidates for the polls that is to be held in two phases on March 4 and March 8. Out of the 31 names of candidates announced by the party, 20 will contest polls in the first phase and the remaining 11 in the second. Manipur will vote for 60 assembly constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on March 11.