Manipur election 2017: PM Modi adorns unique headgear associated with Meitei culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Manipur on February 25, 2017. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known to dress for the occasion and his first appearance in poll-bound Manipur was no different. On Saturday, PM Modi adorned an elaborate traditional Manipuri headgear with a peacock-plume and a cloak.

The head piece worn by PM Modi is similar to Kajenglie, an ornament often worn by female dancers who play Lord Krishna in a traditional dance. The head dressing worn by a bride which is well-equipped with ornaments is also known as Kajenglie. The head piece is an integral part of the Meitei culture, the largest ethnic group in Manipur. Kajenglie, often made of bamboo, is also used as a wall decor.

This isn’t the first time PM Modi is embracing Manipuri culture. In 2014 too, during his campaigning ahead of the general elections, the prime minister dressed traditionally.

Narendra Modi during a election rally in Manipur in 2014. (Source: BJP) Narendra Modi during a election rally in Manipur in 2014. (Source: BJP)

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in west Imphal, he said the BJP will end the economic blockade if it comes to power in Manipur. “Those who cannot ensure peace in the state have no right to govern Manipur,” he said, attacking the Congress government in the state.

The voting will be held on March 4 and 8 with 266 candidates in the fray. The counting of votes will take place on March 11.

