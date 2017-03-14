N Biren Singh to be sworn in as chief minister of Manipur tomorrow

N Biren Singh. (Express photo) N Biren Singh. (Express photo)

Nongthombam Biren Singh, who was elected as the BJP’s legislature party leader in Manipur on Monday, will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state on Wednesday at 8 am. Union minister Piyush Goyal had confirmed his candidature as the CM of the state as well. In a statement to news agency ANI, Biren had said ,“I thank Amit Shah ji, Modi ji and senior leaders; left Congress due to misgovernance, sure that BJP will give good governance to Manipur.”

Only last year, 56-year-old Biren had left the Congress, the party was associated since 2007, to join the rival BJP camp. Months before that, he had threatened to join the BJP along with 20 other Congress MLAs unless Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh reshuffled the cabinet.

READ: N Biren Singh elected as BJP’s legislature party leader amid power struggle in Manipur

The BJP, which has secured 21 seats in the recently concluded assembly election, claims to have the support of 32 MLAs in the 60-member assembly. Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday, the BJP had received a huge boost after NPP’s four MLAs, lone LJP MLA and another four MLAs of the NPF lent their support to the BJP. By evening, the lone Trinamool Congress MLA, Pongbram Robindro and one Congress legislator also joined the BJP in a show of strength.

Much before he became the face of BJP in the state, the 56-year-old had held several identities: a national footballer, founder editor of a vernacular daily, and a Congress minister. Biren soon became disillusioned with the grand-old party, when he told the Indian Express in an interview that he had joined politics to see AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act) repealed. He said he had raised the issue repeatedly with the Congress high-command but it went unheard.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd