Assembly elections 2017: N Biren Singh is BJP’s Manipur pick

AFTER 48 hours of high drama and hectic lobbying, a BJP delegation, including central observers Prakash Javadekar and Piyush Goyal and chief ministerial candidate Nongthombam Biren Singh, met Governor Najma Heptulla at Raj Bhavan on Monday and staked claim to form the first BJP government of Manipur.

Meanwhile, incumbent Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh submitted his resignation to the Governor in the evening.

Addressing the media minutes before leaving for Raj Bhavan, Goyal said: “Today, the BJP legislature party met in Imphal, where all 21 newly-elected MLAs were present. After extensive consultations, and consultations with BJP party president Amit Shah, the name of N Biren was proposed by Bishwajit Singh and seconded by Dr Radhashyam Singh, Nemcha Kipgen and Vungzaglin Valte. N Biren has been unanimously elected the leader of the legislature party and will be the next chief minister of Manipur. He will be the first BJP chief minister of Manipur.”

“We will leave for Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the government. We have an overwhelming majority with the support of several parties — the NPP, NPF, LJP and other MLAs,” he added. The BJP has claimed the support of 31 MLAs in all.

Biren, 56, who was earlier the vice-president and spokesperson of the state Congress unit, switched to the BJP last year and was the state unit’s spokesperson.

“I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and all the senior ministers and my colleagues present, including general secretary of the party Bishawjit Singh, for electing me. There has been misgovernance in Manipur and our endeavour will be to bring good governance to the state. The mandate of the people of Manipur has been for change, and we will bring that change to the state,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Ibobi Singh also addressed a press conference at the residence of Congress MLA N Loken. “The verdict has been given by the people of Manipur in support of the Congress by giving us a clear majority. I have met the Governor and have requested her to invite us to form the government,” he said.

However, Governor Heptulla clarified in a statement today that she had not asked any party to prove majority. “I had told the chief minister that he needs to resign first for me to even begin the process of government formation. I have not asked any party to prove majority,” she said.

When asked about the defection of Andro MLA Shyam Kumar, Ibobi Singh said: “He was with the TMC before and then with the Congress. Let’s see how long he stays in the BJP. There is no question of other defections from the party.” He added that he could prove majority on the floor of the house if invited by the Governor.

While the Congress won 28 seats, its strength is down to 27 after Kumar declared yesterday that he wants to join the BJP. Party insiders pointed out that all the 27 MLAs were holed up at the CM’s residence through the day today.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission is set to issue a notification in all five states on Tuesday allowing the formation of a new government. According to protocol, either the incumbent chief minister has to resign or the Election Commission has to issue a notification by which a party can stake claim.