N Biren Singh elected as BJP’s legislature party leader amid power struggle in Manipur

N Biren at his residence in Koirengei, Manipur. (Express Photo by Oinam Anand) N Biren at his residence in Koirengei, Manipur. (Express Photo by Oinam Anand)

Nongthombam Biren Singh on Monday was elected as the BJP’s legislature party leader in Manipur as the struggle for power in the insurgency-hit state continues. The 56-year-old, who was the face of BJP in Manipur, will meet Governor Najma Heptullah soon to stake claim to form the government. “I thank Amit Shah ji, Modi ji and senior leaders; left Congress due to misgovernance, sure that BJP will give good governance to Manipur,” Biren Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

Confirming the same, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said Biren Singh has been elected as the leader of BJP legislature party and will be party’s chief ministerial candidate.

Read: CM Okram Ibobi Singh to resign tomorrow amid power struggle in Manipur

Last year, Biren left the Congress, his party since 2007, to join the BJP. Months before that, he had threatened to join the BJP along with 20 other Congress MLAs unless Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh reshuffled the cabinet.

Meanwhile, incumbent Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh said that he will tender his resignation by tomorrow. The latest development comes after the Governor had said she has not received any resignation from the chief minister till yet. However, Obobi Singh said he was ready for a floor test and expressed confidence that he has the numbers with him.

Also Read: Congress MLA also leans over as BJP crosses Manipur halfway mark

Currently, the BJP, which won 21 seats in the recently held assembly election, claims to have the support of 32 MLAs in the 60-member assembly. Earlier on Sunday, the saffron party received a big boost after NPP’s four MLAs, lone LJP MLA and another four MLAs of the NPF lent their support to the BJP. By evening, the lone Trinamool Congress MLA, Pongbram Robindro and one Congress legislator also joined the BJP in a show of strength.

According to rules, until and unless the present chief minister resigns, the process of formation of the next government cannot be started. Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Gaikhangam said as per the Constitution the single largest party should be called first to form the government and prove its strength on the floor of the House. Congress had finished as the largest single party with 28 seats. The grand-old party held a meeting of the legislature party at the Chief Minister’s office where 27 MLAs were present.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd