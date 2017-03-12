Manipuris in Pune thrilled with close contest in state

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh at an election campaign rally (PTI Photo/File) Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh at an election campaign rally (PTI Photo/File)

Like everyone following the poll results Saturday, Manipuris staying in Pune too were thrilled to see the keen contest — closest in the five states — as the Congress and the BJP jostled for power in the north-eastern state. Several of them commended the BJP’s performance in the state where the party bagged 21 seats, rising from zero in the previous poll.

“It (BJP) could have toppled the Ibobi-led Congress but it fell little short of support. It did well due to support it has earned among Nagas as well as Meiteis,” said Mani Singh K, who is persuing masters from a city college.

N Giridhar Singh, who is General Secretary of Association of Manipuri Diaspora, felt it would have done good to the state if the election had brought change of power. “It’s unfortunate if the Congress forms the government for the fourth time in a row. I believe the people of Manipur should have voted for a change instead of handing over all the power to Okram Ibobi Singh. Concentration of too much power in the hand of one is always undesirable,” Singh said.