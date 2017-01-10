Manipur: Security beefed up ahead of elections

“We are just checking suspicious things like wine etc. for elections. Till now, we have not found anything suspicious,” the security officials said. (Source: Twitter/@ANI_news) “We are just checking suspicious things like wine etc. for elections. Till now, we have not found anything suspicious,” the security officials said. (Source: Twitter/@ANI_news)

Tight security measures were adopted in Imphal on Monday in order to ensure free and fair elections, set to take place next month. Frisking of vehicles has been made more rigorous in order to check and prevent any suspicious transportation of objects, money and alcohol. The chief electoral officer has already notified the concerned election officials, security forces about the measures to be taken. He has also briefed all stake holders about the rules and regulations to be taken into consideration during the elections. Section Officer Mr. Ronald Chandra said they are keeping a check but they haven’t come across anything suspicious yet.

“We are just checking suspicious things like wine etc. for elections. Till now, we have not found anything suspicious.” There will be seven-phase polling for 403 assembly constituencies in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, two-phase polling in Manipur and one-phase polling each in the states of Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa respectively.