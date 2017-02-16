Manipur polls: Congress goes to EC on Irom Sharmila’s allegation against BJP

Irom Chamu Sharmila Irom Chamu Sharmila

Days after Irom Sharmila Chanu claimed that a BJP representative had approached her with an offer of Rs 36 crore to contest against Manipur Chief Minister Ibobi Singh, the Congress on Wednesday approached the Election Commission seeking an independent probe into her allegation. The party asked the EC to take appropriate action, including initiating criminal prosecution.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, the Congress said that allegations leveled by Irom were “grave and very serious which go to the root of the electoral process.”

Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav has already denied allegations levelled by Irom, who is contesting against the chief minister Singh as a candidate of newly formed outfit, PRJA.

“…The statement made by Irom can’t be ignored or overlooked by the commission on the denial plea by Ram Madhav. These allegations need to be investigated in depth to reach to the truth which is essential to save the Constitution and the democratic process,” the Congress said.