Manipur polls 2017: Army Commander visits state to review security

Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi is on a two-day visit to Manipur to review the security situation in the poll-bound state, a government release today said.

Lt Gen Bakshi, who arrived here yesterday, was appraised about the situation of the state by the Spear Corps Commander Lt Gen Anil Chauhan who also accompanied him on an aerial survey of the National Highway-37, the release said.

Top Army commanders along with other senior officers later discussed the security challenges and measures being implemented to ensure a conducive atmosphere for holding free and fair elections in the state, the release added.