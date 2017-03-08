Manipur elections 2017 Phase two live updates: Voting begins, CM Okram Singh casts vote

The second phase will seal the fate of almost all the big names in the state’s politics such as Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh. The second phase will seal the fate of almost all the big names in the state’s politics such as Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh.

Voting for the second phase of polling in Manipur covering 22 assembly constituency has started at 7 am Wednesday. Activist Irom Sharmila would be contesting against Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh in the second and last phase of polling in Manipur. The 22 constituencies are spread across the valley districts of Thoubal and the hill districts of Ukhrul, Chandel, Tamenglong and Senapati. A total of 98 candidates are contesting in these constituencies.

Live Updates

7:25 AM: PM Modi urges voters to turnout in large numbers and vote for the final phase of polling in Manipur

7: 16 AM: CM Okram Singh’s son Okram Surjakumar Singh is confidence and believes that results will be in their favour

7: 12 AM: CM Okram Singh says that his party will get a clear mandate, this election is something like a referendum, both hill and the valley

7:08 AM: CM Okram I Singh casts vote at polling booth 35/41 at Athokpam Makha Leikai PO in Thoubal, PRJA’s Irom Sharmila also contesting from this seat

7:00 AM: Voting begins for phase two of Manipur

