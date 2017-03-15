Manipur LIVE updates: N Biren Singh to be sworn-in today as chief minister

N Biren Singh to take oath as CM of Manipur on Wednesday. (Express photo by Oinam Anand) N Biren Singh to take oath as CM of Manipur on Wednesday. (Express photo by Oinam Anand)

N Biren Singh will take oath as the chief minister of Manipur today at the Raj Bhawan in Imphal. This comes after Governor Najma Haptullah invited the BJP-led coalition under Singh to form the next government in the state after being assured of requisite support from regional parties and Independents. Since March 11, the day of the results, both the Congress and the BJP have claimed support in order to form the next government. Although the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 28 MLAs, the BJP, with 21 MLAs, claims to have the support of NPP (4), NPF (4), LJP (1), and three others.

Manipur CM swearing-in live updates

11:05 am: Amit Shah’s flight after suffering a technical glitch has returned to Delhi, ANI reports. He had flown out to Imphal. It is not clear whether he will take a different flight.

10:55 am: BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma explains the numbers.

In the house of 60 in Manipur,@BJP4India has d support of 33 MLAs now. Congress is now only 27. No confusion.It’s a clear majority — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 13, 2017

10:40 am: BJP chief Amit Shah will attend the oath-taking ceremony as well as the ‘Abhinandan Samaraoh’ by BJP workers in Imphal.

10:20 am: The swearing-in function is likely to take place at 1 pm at Raj Bhawan.

10:15 am: Welcome to the live blog where we track all the updates from Imphal where N Biren Singh will take oath as the first BJP chief minister of Manipur.

