Manipur govt has no answer to charges levelled by PM Modi: Prakash Javadekar

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said the Ibobi Singh-led Congress government in Manipur has ‘no answer’ to the charges levelled against it by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At an election meeting in Imphal West district on Saturday, the Prime Minister had charged the state government with being ‘hand-in-glove’ with those who had launched the indefinite economic blockade in the state and said it had ‘not done anything’ for Manipur in the past 15 years.

Javadekar claimed that Manipur government has “no answer to the charges levelled against it by Modi.” Alleging that the Manipur government has ‘deliberately’ failed to lift the three-month long economic blockade along the lifeline of the state imposed by United Naga Council (UNC), the Union minister reminded the people that law and order was the ‘responsibility’ of the state. Reiterating the Prime Minister’s statement that “if BJP comes to power” it will end the blockade, Javadekar told reporters here, “The country’s federal structure states that the Centre cannot interfere in the law and order issue unless the state government asks.”

The Centre, he said, was “all ready to provide any sort of assistance to reduce the sufferings of the common people.” Claiming that the PM’s election rally in Manipur yesterday was a “grand success”, Javadekar said BJP will “win 40 seats in the upcoming Manipur elections.” Javadekar also raised three important questions relating to “rampant corruption” prevalent in the state, scarcity of potable water and the performance of the Congress during its last 15-year rule.

He said that despite the country having achieved its Independence for 70 years, the people of the landlocked state buy drinking water from water tankers on a regular basis for which they spend “atleast Rs 2,000 per month”. Meanwhile, referring to Saturday’s reported clashes between BJP and Congress supporters at Sugnu in Thoubal district, he said “after the PM’s successful rally, the Congress is “desperate and hence indulged in attacking BJP workers.”

“A complaint has been registered with the Election Commission and the National Party has requested for violence-free and fair elections,” the Union minister said. The two-phase state Assembly elections are scheduled on March 4 and March 8.