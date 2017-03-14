Guv’s responsibility to see who has majority, will work for state’s stability: Najma Heptullah

Manipur Governor Najma Heptullah Manipur Governor Najma Heptullah

Reacting to the political developments in the state ahead of BJP’s N Biren Singh’s swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, Manipur Governor Najma Heptullah on Tuesday said it’s the responsibility of the Governor vested by the Constitution to weigh and measure stability in the state. In a statement to news agency ANI today, Heptullah was quoted as saying, “Ruling of SC says responsibility of Governor is to see who has majority and will work for state’s stability. I know Congress is the single largest party, it’s not incumbent.”

She further said that the BJP-led group has been invited tomorrow to form the Government. The Congress, which is the single largest party in both the states, has alleged that the BJP is moving against the law in forming their governments in Goa and Manipur.

Meanwhile, Raj Bhavan sources, as quoted by news agency PTI, said the swearing-in would take place at about 1 pm on Wednesday. The development comes just a day after Biren Singh was unanimously elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party. On being asked how many ministers will take oath along with the chief minister, BJP sources told PTI it was yet to be worked out. “However, It will be a small ministry and it will have representation from other allies,” the sources were quoted as saying by PTI.

