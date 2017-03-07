Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla appeals for large turn out tomorrow

Najma Heptullah Najma Heptullah

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla on Tuesday appealed to the electorate who will cast their votes in the second phase of polling to the assembly on Wednesday to come out in large numbers and exercise their fundamental rights.

Polling will be held in 22 constituencies spread across the districts of Thoubal, Ukhrul, Chandel, Tamenglong and Senapati and will cover 1151 polling stations.

Heptulla appealed tto the voters to show “their constitutional responsibility” to make the north eastern state “the first state in the country with the highest number of voter turnout.”

The first phase of polling on March 4 recorded a voter turnout of 84 per cent with record polling in the valley districts of Imphal East, Imphal West and Bishnupur.

The second phase of polling will decide the political futures of human rights activist-turned-politician Irom Chanu Sharmila and Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh.