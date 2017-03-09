Manipur exit poll results 2017 Live: CVoter predicts victory for BJP

Irom Sharmila Irom Sharmila

Exit polls for the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections are out and the Congress and BJP are locked in a tight battle for power in the state. Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh led Congress in the state for 15 years and the BJP has fought hard to dethrone the party after a lengthy stint in power.

This election was also keenly watched as iron lady Irom Sharmila jumped in the poll fray to take on CM Ibobi Singh with her Peoples Resurgence and Justice Alliance. Exit polls predict a slight lead to the BJP against the Congress. The parties will need to win at least 30 seats out of 60 to form their government in Manipur.

CVoter exit poll has given 25-31 seats to BJP in the 60 seat Assembly. The halfway mark is 30 and BJP seems to have a lead over Congress in CVoter’s prediction. The exit poll gives Congress 17-23 seats while other parties and independents get 9-15 seats. CVoter seems to be predicting a slim majority for BJP and a change in power in the north eastern state.

India Today-Axis has given Manipur to Congress with the exit poll calling 42% votes to the party. The exit poll gives 30-36 seats to Congress and 16-22 seats for the BJP. The exit poll gives 31% votes to the BJP.

Exit poll results 2017 Live updates

Unlike in other states, BJP has risen from a scratch in Manipur. Hope the exit polls turn out true http://t.co/rM9sTlGwcW — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) March 9, 2017

The two-phased election in the state witnessed a turnout of 84% and 86%, respectively. It remains to be seen whether Irom Sharmila’s mass support and Narendra Modi’s appeal will be enough to dislodge Congress.

In the past three elections, Congress’s seat count has increased steadily. But, it seems the numbers will drop this time. In 2002, 2007 and 2012 Assembly polls in Manipur, Congress won 20, 30 and 42 seats, respectively.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd