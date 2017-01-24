Manipur: Ex-Congress MLAs in BJP’s first list

The BJP on Monday released its first list of 31 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Manipur. Names of several former MLAs, who recently quit Congress to join BJP, have found place on the list.

Veteran Congress leader N Biren Singh, a trusted lieutenant of Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh till he quit Congress in October 2016, has been fielded from Heingang constituency, which he represented in the Assembly. Other former Congress legislators to be fielded by the BJP are Y Erabot Singh, Francis Ngajokpa and Z Kikhonbou Newmai.

This apart, former Congress MLAs Nimaichand Luwang and L Radhakishor Singh, who was a minister in the Congress government in 2001-2005, have also been fielded by the BJP.

Retired IAS officer P Saratchandra Singh and retired IPS officer T Radheshyam Singh have also found place in the BJP’s first list. While Saratchandra has been fielded from Moirang, Radheshyam will contest from Heirok.