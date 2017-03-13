Manipur Election Results 2017: Okram Ibobi Singh meets Governor Najma Heptullah, stakes claim to form govt

Manipur CM Ibobi Singh (Source: File/PTI) Manipur CM Ibobi Singh (Source: File/PTI)

In a late night press conference Chief Minister Manipur Okram Ibobi Singh said that he has requested Manipur Governor Najma Heptullah to invite the Congress to form the state government being the single largest party in the state. “I went to the Raj Bhavan and met governor and urged her to give the Congress the first chance to show strength on the floor of the house because Cong is single largest party. I am hoping that governor will do justice,” he said today.

The chief minister paraded all 27 congress MLAs as a show of strength before the media.

Reacting to andro MLA switching to the BJP Ibobi Singh said that there have been no defections. “There have been no resignations and therefore no defections. If he crosses the floor then he will be in violation of the tenth schedule,” he said.

Calling the BJP opportunistic Ibobi Singh said that the BJP had categorically denied tie ups with the naga peoples front ahead of the assembly elections.

“The BJP has no principle and no stand that before election announced no ties with Npf, they did not specify any post poll alliance. Now they are saying ties with NPF. The people of Manipur will never accept ties with a party that hell bent on breaking up Manipur,”said Ibobi Singh today.

Reacting to Ibobi Singh’s press conference ram Madhav said that the incumbent cm cannot stake claim to form government since he has not resigned yet. “We have shown the governor our names and have told her that we are prepared to form the government. For Ibobi Singh to stake claim he needs to resign first,”said Madhav.

