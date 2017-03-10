Manipur Elections 2017: CM Okram Ibobi Singh confident about getting clear majority

Manipur CM Ibobi Singh (Source: File/PTI) Manipur CM Ibobi Singh (Source: File/PTI)

The India Today- Axis exit polls predicted a majority for Congress in Manipur with 30-36 seats and 16-22 seats to BJP. Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh expressed confidence saying that it’s a sure win and this time also Congress would be forming the government in Manipur. Congress has been ruling the state for 15 years since Okram Singh became the chief minister in 2002.

“I am hopeful that the people of Manipur will give a clear mandate to our party. We are confident of getting a clear majority this time. We will win anywhere between 40 and 42 seats,” he said to news agency ANI.

Singh also said that the Congress would win around 42 seats in the 60-member assembly. The 2017 elections was very closely watched as activist Irom Sharmila also contested elections against CM Okram Singh in his constituency Thoubal. However, Ibobi has the popular vote in Thoubal. He lost only once in the assembly.

Manipur went to polls in two phases for the 60 assembly seats and over 84 per cent voters turnout was recorded. The Exit polls have predicted a victory for the Congress in Manipur but the C- Voter predicted a win for BJP with 25 to 31 seats to BJP, 17 to 23 seats to Congress. The BJP has fought hard to gain power in the state and exit poll predictions might give hope to the BJP party to change the power politics in the north eastern state of Manipur.

