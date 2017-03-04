Manipur elections 2017: Polling ends with 69% turnout till 1 pm, Irom Sharmila says confident of party’s victory

Voters standing in queue show their identity cards during the first phase of Manipur legislative assembly Election on Saturday at Lilong, Imphal West. (Source: PTI Photo) Voters standing in queue show their identity cards during the first phase of Manipur legislative assembly Election on Saturday at Lilong, Imphal West. (Source: PTI Photo)

Voting for the first phase of assembly elections in Manipur ended at 3 pm on Saturday, with 69 per cent turnout till 1 pm. 38 out of a total 60 seats went to polls in the first phase, including the hills and Imphal Valley. The 2017 Manipur elections is a major test for the incumbent Congress government as it has been in power in the state for the last 15 years led by Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh.

A total of 168 candidates are in the fray in this phase whose fate will be decided by an electorate of 19,02,562 comprising 9,28,573 male and 9,73,989 female voters. The number of new voters is 45,642. Of the total 1,643 polling stations, where polling was being held on Saturday, 837 polling stations have been identified as hyper sensitive and 529 as sensitive by the Election Commission (EC).

Earlier in the day, polling began amid tight security, with around 280 companies of central paramilitary forces, armed police of other states deployed to maintain peaceful polling. The state did not see any type of violence on Saturday. However in 2012 assembly elections, at least five people were killed in militant attacks. A total turnout of 79.19 per cent was registered in the last assembly elections of Manipur.

However, some unknown persons attacked Erendro, a candidate from Irom Sharmila’s party People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA), news agency ANI had reported. After breaking her 16-year long fast against AFSPA last year, Sharmila has made her debut in the ongoing elections and is contesting from two constituencies, Thoubal and Khurai in the state. Sharmila said she is confident of her party’s victory in the elections, according to the ANI report.

The campaigning for the first phase of polls ended at 3 pm on Friday. Reacting to the economic blockade and the Naga Peace Accord, which led to massive violence in the state last month, political parties such as Congress and BJP continuously blamed each other during their election campaigns. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had accused the BJP of “compromising with the territorial integrity” of Manipur. But, BJP has repeatedly denied the allegation. The Naga Peace Accord, also called the “framework agreement”, was signed between the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) and the Centre in August, 2015.

Meanwhile, the Manipur poll panel has issued notice to eight newspapers for publishing a BJP advertisement without its express permission. The newspapers are Sangai Express (Manipuri and English editions), Poknapham, People’s Chronicle, Naharolgi, Thoudang, Imphal Free Press, Echel Express and Huiyen Lanpao.

Manipur will go to the second phase of polling on March 8. Results of the election will be declared on March 11.

