Manipur Elections 2017: There will be no economic blockade when BJP comes to power, says PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi speaking at Imphal, Manipur. ANI photo PM Narendra Modi speaking at Imphal, Manipur. ANI photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a rally in Imphal, Manipur and said “there will never be economic blockade when BJP comes to power in Manipur.” PM’s statement came in reference to the current blockade imposed in Manipur by Naga groups. “Those who cannot ensure peace in the state have no right to govern Manipur,” the PM said attacking the state government.

PM also attacked Congress-led state government alleging they had stalled the development under its rule in last 15 years. “Congress is in power in Manipur for 15 years, can you see any work done?,” the PM said. He went further and added that “what Congress did not do in 15 years, BJP will do in 15 months.”

The Prime Minister also accused the state government of corruption and said BJP will expose everything. “A small state like Sikkim is developing at a rapid pace but states where Congress is in power are not seeing any development,” he remarked.

BJP is hoping to gain some ground in the state where it does not have any visible space with Congress being the biggest party followed by All India Trinamool Congress and Manipur State Congress Party. This year, Irom Sharmila, who is also known as ‘Iron Lady of Manipur’ also floated a new party after breaking her 16-year-long fast demanding repealing of AFSPA.

The polling will be held in two phases in the state, on March 4 and March 8 because of security reasons. The result will be declared on March 11 along with that of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa.

