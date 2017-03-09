Manipur elections 2017: Re-polling in eight assembly constituencies underway

Fresh voters were seen voting for the second phase of Manipur elections( File) Fresh voters were seen voting for the second phase of Manipur elections( File)

Manipur will begin re-polling in 34 stations of eight assembly constituency which went to polls in the 1st phase – March 4. The polling will start at 9 am Thursday and will be held from 7 am to 3 pm. The chief electoral office of Manipur ordered re-polling due to multiple voting and trouble during the polling process. The re-polling will take place in stations of Andro, Uripok, Saikot, Singhat, Saikul, Saitu, Thanlon and Henglep. The first phase of polling ended on March 4, covering 38 constituencies. It recorded a voter turnout of 84 per cent.

Manipur recorded 86 per cent voters turnout in second phase of polling. The turnout was the highest since the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. CM Okram Ibodi Singh and Rights activist Irom Sharmila who broke her 16- year fast last year and formed her own party named the ‘Peoples’ Resurgence and Justice Alliance’ contested elections against each other in Thobubal. Amid slight untoward incident, polling went off peacefully.

