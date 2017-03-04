Manipur elections 2017: Nearly 80% turnout till 3 pm, people still in queues

Irom Sharmila after casting her vote. (Source: ANI) Irom Sharmila after casting her vote. (Source: ANI)

The first phase of polling in Manipur assembly held in 38 seats today recorded a high turnout of nearly 80 per cent till 3 pm. Election Commission said the turnout figure would go up as long queues are still seen outside various booths. “In the last two elections it was around 80 per cent. This time it is likely to increase. We are waiting for the final figures, which we will get after 5.30 pm,” OSD to Chief Electoral officer Manipur, Karam Bono Singh told PTI.

In all, 168 candidates are in the fray in this phase. Prominent among them are Speaker Th Lokeswar Singh, ministers I Hemochandra Singh, Govindas Konthoujam, Kh Ratankumar Singh and T Manga Vaiphei, Manipur PCC President T N Haokip, former ministers Phungzathang Tonsing, and Y Erabot Singh and BJP leader Th Chaoba Singh.

While the polling was by and large peaceful, Peoples Resurgence and Justice Alliance(PRJA) convener Erendro Leichombam filed a police complaint that he was attacked by some unidentified men at Sinam Leikai.

“Two persons pelted stones at my car at Sinam Leikai when I was travelling in it around 11 am,” Leichombom told newsmen.

Sinam Leikai falls in Thangmeiband assembly constituency where polling was held today and Leichombom, a Harvard graduate and former World Bank Fellow who also served in UNDP, is contesting from the seat.

The officer-in-charge of Imphal police station confirmed that a complaint had been registered and said Leichombom was not injured in the attack, police said.

“He had lodged a police compliant and he had also lodged a complaint with us,” Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Vivek Kumar Dewangan told PTI.

PRJA founder and human rights activist Irom Sharmila also cast her vote at a polling booth in Khurai assembly constituency.